'No proposal to set up new IIT in country'
New Delhi: There is no proposal to establish any new Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the country, the Ministry of Education said on Monday.
The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.
"Presently, there is no proposal to establish any new IIT in the country," he said.
In the Budget for the year 2014-15, setting up of five new IITs in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Goa, was announced. Similarly, in the 2015-16 Budget, setting up of an IIT in Karnataka and upgradation of Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad into an Indian Institute of Technology were announced.
"Accordingly, new IITs at Tirupati and Palakkad started their academic session in 2015 and IITs at Bhilai, Jammu, Goa and Dharwad started in 2016. In the state of Uttar Pradesh, IIT Kanpur and IIT (BHU), Varanasi are operational," Sarkar said.
The government had approved operationalisation of the six new IITs from their temporary campuses at a cost of Rs 1,411.80 crore.
