No private school in Punjab can hike fees, says Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Taking a major decision for the students studying in private schools across the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced that none of any private schools would hike the fee during the current semester of academic session 2022-23 and these orders would come into force with immediate effect.



In a video message, the Chief Minister said that the management of private schools would be unable to increase fees even by a single rupee during the current semester. He further said that a comprehensive policy in this regard would be formulated in consultation with the parents of students, school management, principals, and other stakeholders and detailed information would be shared on this behalf in the coming days.

In another significant student-friendly decision, Bhagwant Mann said from today onwards none of any school management could force the parents to buy books or uniforms from a particular shop. Depending upon the population of a particular town or city, Bhagwant Mann said the parents should be at liberty to have the option to buy both books and uniforms from any shop within the town or city where they reside. He also mentioned that another policy would also soon come up regarding the purchase of books and uniforms.

Mann said, "Education has become so expensive and it is now beyond the reach of a common man. All the parents intend to impart quality education to their children but their pocket doesn't allow it". Resultantly, parents are forced to either get their wards dropped from school or resort them to some other vocations or provide such education which doesn't help them to earn livelihood in their future. Terming education as the third eye, Bhagwant Mann said Aam Adami Party's government is fully committed to imparting quality education to each and every child.