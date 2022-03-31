No power tariff hike for domestic consumers in Himachal

Shimla: In a huge relief, Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) on Wednesday announced that there will be no hike in the electricity tariff for domestic and agriculture consumers in the state, which goes to the polls by end of the year.



The subsidy component of the state government, which was Rs 500 cr for domestic and agriculture consumers has also been raised to Rs 750 crore to offset –set the tariff hike.

The commission also proposed concessions in the power tariff for supplies to defence services establishments in the state, apart from charging lower tariffs for all gau sadans and cow sanctuaries functioning in the state.

The commission headed by D K Sharma, a former Chairman of BBMB, announced the tariff order for the year 2022-23.

The Commission estimated the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) of Rs.5730.02 Crore of HPSEBL for the year 2022-23.

"Himachal Pradesh government has committed to provide additional funds as subsidy for electricity consumption by domestic and agriculture to neutralize the effect of increase in tariff i.e. 20 paisa per unit across all categories," said commissioner's order.

Electricity rates prevailing at present shall remain unchanged for all categories of consumers except Domestic and Agriculture Consumers where the government has announced subsidized rates of 30 paisa per unit for Agriculture Consumers, free electricity for Domestic Consumers having monthly consumption upto 60 units.

Such Consumers having consumption upto 60 units per month will not be paying any bill. Further, the subsidized rate of Rs 1 per unit shall be for Domestic Consumers having monthly consumption upto 125 units. Electricity Tariff rates for all Consumers with effect from April 1 2022.

"Considering the services being rendered by the Defence Forces In difficult conditions in the State and also keeping in view their request, all Defence Establishments within the state shall be charged at Domestic rates against Bulk supply rates being charged earlier. Commercial establishment within the Defence Cantonment area shall be charged at Commercial rates," said Commission's detailed order.

All "Gau Sadans and Cow Sanctuaries" registered with Gau Sewa Ayog shall be charged at agriculture rates of 30 paisa per unit 4s against domestic tariff being charged earlier.

The tariff of the industrial sector has also not been increased for the third consecutive year considering the importance of the industrial sector for growth of the state and new investments being attracted by the government.

In the budget speech , Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced that Zero Billing will be done for about 4.40 lakh domestic consumers ,whose monthly electricity consumption up to 60 units.

"In addition, cheaper electricity will also be provided at the subsidised rate of Rs. 1 per unit to 7 lakh consumers consuming between 61-125 units. To give relief to farmers, the electricity rate will be reduced from 50 paise per unit to 30 paise per unit. Electricity consumers will get an annual benefit of Rs 100 crore from these concessions", he announced.