No plans to recruit more private sector specialists as JS in govt

New Delhi: There are no plans to recruit more private sector specialists as joint secretaries in central government departments, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.



Out of 10 vacancies advertised for joint secretary posts via lateral entry mode, the central government has recently appointed eight private sector specialists.

The lateral entry mode relates to the appointment of specialists from private sector in government organisations.

"No," said the written reply by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh when asked whether there was any plan for more such recruitment.

In response to the advertisement published by the Department of Personnel and Training for lateral recruitment to 10 posts of joint secretary in the government of India, a total of 6,077 applications were received, the minister said.

After scrutiny, 65 candidates were shortlisted and called for interview by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).