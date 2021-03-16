No Parliament should discuss laws passed by other House, says Birla

New Delhi: During an interaction with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that no Parliament should discuss laws passed by other Parliaments and issues internal of other sovereign countries.



Referring to the strong, historical ties of India with the IPU, Birla said that India has a rich democratic and cultural heritage of thousands of years as our constitution has guided us on the path of prosperity and India will be celebrating 75 years of its Independence.

On the role of the IPU, Birla said that the IPU is inspiring the world community on issues like climate change, education, health, economy, terrorism and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In this regard, Birla observed that twice India has organised the IPU conference in 1969 and 1993.

Mentioning that both India and IPU share the same global vision of strengthening democracy, he said that our collective vision is a democratisation of governance at the international level.

Birla appreciated the Portugal government for their support to India's point of view for re-organisation of the UN Security Council and India's permanent membership of the Council.