No outsiders deployed as marshals in RS: Naidu told

New Delhi: A day after unruly scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha, its Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday held discussions with officials of the upper house who told him that no outsiders were deployed as marshals inside the House.

The chairman also met delegations of opposition leaders and the government, and listened to their respective versions of events that took place in the House on August 11.

Naidu held an hour-long meeting with the senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on the proceedings and turn of events in the House over the last few days, including the issue of deployment of marshals on Wednesday.

In his meeting with the senior officials of the Secretariat, the chairman enquired about the unruly incidents in Parliament in the past, committees constituted on the same by the presiding officers, reports submitted and actions taken.

A discussion is underway over the formation of a committee to look into unruly events that took place in the upper house, a demand made by the government, sources said.

The opposition had earlier alleged that outsiders were deployed in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat who allegedly manhandled MPs, including some women members.

The Rajya Sabha officials were asked by the chairman to report to him on the manner and scale of deployment later in the day.

"Later the officials told Naidu that no outsiders were deployed as marshals in the Rajya Sabha on August 10," a statement from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

They said only the watch and ward staff of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariats were deployed, which is permitted, based on the need, the statement said.

"They also informed that only 14 marshals were deployed to start with and were gradually scaled up to 42, based on the situation in the House and in view of the incidents in the House on previous days," it said.

Naidu assured the delegation of opposition leaders that he will look into the alleged incidents involving some members of the House and marshals, and urged them to ensure smooth functioning of the House by upholding the dignity and stature of the House.