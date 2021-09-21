No opening of schools yet in Himachal

Shimla: Contrary to the speculations, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday dropped the move to open the schools even as allowed the teaching staff to report on duty to their heads as had been happening.



Earlier, the government had closed the schools till September 21 keeping in view some Covid cases being reported in some boarding schools.

A spokesman of the government said the state cabinet meeting on September 24 will take a final call on the opening of the schools in the state.

The state government had already opened the colleges with 50 per cent attendance but there is quite a resistance to the reopening of the schools from the parents.

"The opinion is divided as some parents do ask for opening of the schools with due precautions and strict compliance of the Covid norms.Now, it's cabinet which will deliberate on the matter. We will ask for inputs from the health department and also Deputy Commissioners in the area where infection rate is low," said education minister Govind Singh Thakur.

A senior teacher at a government school in Shimla suggests that schools should be opened as the online teaching being imparted to the students is no substitute to the classroom teaching.

"When political rallies can be held, wedding functions are on with full strength and VIPs are being hosted at large functions, why should not the schools function," asked Amita Thakur.