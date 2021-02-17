No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.



The total caseload in the state remained at 16,833, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has three active COVID-19 cases, while 16,774 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has touched 99.64 per cent, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.01 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, the official said.

Fifty-six people have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

Altogether, 4,01,518 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 666 on Tuesday, the SSO said.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said that 15,584 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots so far in the state.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.