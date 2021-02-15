No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last three days, a senior health department official said on Monday.

The coronavirus tally in the northeastern state remained at 16,832, the official said.

One more person recuperated from the disease on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 16,773, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has three active COVID-19 cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.64 per cent, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.01 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, the official said.

Altogether, 4,00,354 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 176 on Sunday, the SSO said.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said that 22,118 health care workers and frontline workers have received vaccine shots so far in the state.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Seven persons reportedly developed after effects following immunization, the SIO said.



