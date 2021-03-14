No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last three days, a health department official said on Sunday.



The caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,840, he said.

One more person was cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,781, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.64 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has three active cases- two in Tirap district and one in Changlang. Fifty-six people died due to the infection so far.

Altogether, 4,09,993 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 204 on Saturday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 52,388 people have been inoculated so far.

"Of them, 1,313 have received vaccine shots on Saturday," he said.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.