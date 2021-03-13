No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last two days, a senior health official said on Saturday.

The state's caseload stood at 16,840, of which four are active cases, while 16,780 people have recovered from the disease and 56 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.64 per cent, he said.

The state has thus far tested over 4.09 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 287 on Friday, Jampa said.

A total of 51,075 people have been vaccinated to date, including 2,323 on Friday, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.