No new COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Sunday.



The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,670.

The union territory now has seven active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, he said.

Two more persons recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,534.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported.

The administration has so far tested over 6.12 lakh samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.25 per cent.

A total of 5,17,634 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, the official added.