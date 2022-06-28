No more time to industry; ban on single-use plastic from July 1

NEW DELHI: A Keeping in line with the commitments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India free from single-use plastic (SUP), the government is all set to ban the use of SUP from July 1. The decision in this regard has been taken in pursuance of its global climate goals to prevent its harmful effects on the environment.



While talking to reporters, Union Environment Min Bhupender Yadav stressed that now no more time would be given to industry as they were told in advance about government's decision to completely ban the use of 'hazardous' plastic items which are meant for single-use only.

"The government has given enough time to the industry and the general public to prepare for the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) items. Now, the government hopes for everyone's cooperation in implementing it from July 1," Yadav said.

The notification to phase out 19 SUP items by July 1, 2022, was issued in August 2021 under the Environment Protection Act (EPA) and any violation will invite punitive action, including a fine or a jail term, detailed under Section 15 of the Act.

The minister further said, "I have met the industry representatives and the government hopes for their cooperation in phasing out single-use plastic items."

On August 12 last year, the ministry issued a notification prohibiting the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified SUP commodities, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene from July 1, 2022.

The identified SUP items include earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners of less than 100 micron, and stirrers.

According to Central Pollution Control Board, India generates around 2.4 lakh tonnes of SUP per annum and the per capita production is 0.18 kg per year.

However, the minister clarified that plastic used for packaging in the FMCG sector is not banned but will be covered under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) guidelines and producers, manufacturers, and brand owners will have to ensure the collection of such plastic back from the market.

The ministry has also notified plant derivatives-based eco-friendly cutlery like bamboo cutlery, Agri and plant residue-based cutlery, wooden products, and barrier-coated paper as alternatives for the banned SUP items such as forks, spoons, knives, cups, etc.

For SUP trays, the ministry has recommended using plantain leaves, plant material-based trays, paper trays, areca leaf plates, glass/metal trays, etc.

Paper-based straws, compostable plastic straws, biodegradable plastic, etc have been suggested as alternatives for straws and stirrers, while paper/cloth flags, special paper-based earbud sticks, compostable plastic and biodegradable plastic-based sticks, wood-based ice cream sticks, wood/paper-based candy sticks, etc have been recommended as alternatives for earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for the balloon, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, etc.