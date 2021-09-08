No more monuments to build, will focus on governance if elected to power: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday assured that her government will not spend its efforts on building memorials and erecting statues if it comes to power, but will focus on changing the face of Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati, who has been accused in the past of focusing on memorials including those featuring her statues, made the assurance at a meeting aimed at wooing the Brahmin community, ahead of next year's assembly elections.

The meeting at the party's headquarters here marked the end of a month-long series of the BSP's "prabhudh varg sammelans", where she assured that the community will be treated right if her Bahujan Samaj Party forms the government in 2022.

She said the four BSPs governments have honoured leaders, who worked for equality, through memorials, museums and statues and now there is no need of constructing more of them.

"Whatever needed to be done, I have done it in bulk," she said, adding that only their maintenance will be looked into.

"Now when a BSP-led government is formed, my efforts will not go into building memorials, parks and statues. My whole energy will go into changing the face of Uttar Pradesh so that the entire country and world can say that the BSP chief has changed the face of the state," Mayawati said.

She added that her government will be open to honouring leaders from "other communities", if they want, and keep their religious sentiments in mind.

The former chief minister gave a call for forging strong unity among Dalits and Brahmins so that the results of 2007 could be repeated, when the party had formed a government of its own in Uttar Pradesh.