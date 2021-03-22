'No mask, no service' in HP

Shimla: Faced with fresh With surge in the Covid cases, Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday imposed stricter curbs, banned all district and state-level official fairs and invoked "No Mask ,No service" measures.



No person without a face mask will be able to board buses –private and government taxis, enter hospitals, travel in trains, visit temples etc.

The shopkeepers without masks will not only be fined but forced to close down or even face legal action. Only those people having proper face masks will be permitted to avail services at the government offices or buy goods in the markets.

As per notification issued in the afternoon, the school and college managements will be accountable for following SoPs and making it a mandatory norm for all students to turn-up with face masks.

There will be no entry for the persons without masks to places like langers at places of community feasts.

All ongoing fairs and festivals have been told to wind up by March 23.

Deputy Commissioner of Una, Raghav Sharma, has issued separate orders for imposing a fine of Rs 5000 for persons not wearing the masks.

Those coming to Mairi fair in Una will have to come with Covid negative reports.

The maximum number of gathering at all social, religious, sports, cultural and entertainment functions has been restricted to 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue (both indoors and outdoors) subject to maximum number of 200 persons for indoor gatherings and shopkeepers and other business establishments must be persuaded to adopt strategy of 'no mask, no service', the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here.

Chief Minister said test, track and treat strategy must be implemented effectively and RT-PCR test must be increased and containment zone approach must be implemented strictly. He added that steps must be taken to motivate people to adopt the approach of "dawai bhi, kadai bhi".

Number of cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1170 on Sunday. There were at least 63 new cases and two more deaths were also reported in past

24 hours.