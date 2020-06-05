'No irregularity in PPE kit supply, Bindal quit on moral grounds'

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said no irregularities have been found purchase of PPE kits but there are possibilities of bribery angle in the matter, which the state Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau was investigating now.



He also maintained that former BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal had resigned only on "moral grounds" because of his closeness to the businessman, whose conversation with Director Health Services Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta, went viral through an audio clip.

The 43-second audio clip has reference to delivery of Rs five lakhs to Dr Gupta–who was arrested and later retired on May 31 while being under suspension.

Asked why did Bindal resign, if there was no irregularity, or his involvement Chief Minister said, "I never asked him to resign. It was after lot of media reports and statements from some leaders (Congress) alleging involvement of some big BJP leader, Dr Bindal thought it proper to quit in order to ensure fair and free probe.

Why other person (purportedly close to Bindal) has not been arrested when asked by a media person, Thakur said " we should let the investigating agency to take its own decision based on evidence and also legal procedure."

The CM said the government did whatever it can by arresting the health services director after the audio clip went viral. This can be done only by a person who himself is clean, he added.

Chief Minister advised the media persons not to jump at conclusions even before the truth comes to the fore. There are so many other things which the investigating agency has to look into.

As far as Bindal's issue is related, it's party High command which was looking into those aspects.

The state's Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau had on May 20 arrested Dr Gupta. He was lesioning for a Chandigarh in getting supply orders from the health department.

It's because of the PPE scam and two other issues –one relating to supply to sanitizers and another an unanimous letter alleging scam in purchase of ventilators, the opposition Congress has sought resignation of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds health portfolio.

The Congress has submitted a memorandum to Governor asking for setting –up a probe by sitting High Court judge into all purchases done by the health department during the COVID crisis.

Thakur dared the Congress to bring evidence or author of the anonymous letter if the party was really keen that the ventilator issue be probed.

He gave details how best price deal had been struck in getting the ventilators–which is a life saving devise at the time of coronavirus crisis. What the Congress suggesting was only a dummy model of the ventilator sold at Rs 3.50 lakh.

Here Chief Minister put the Congress president Kuldeep Rathore under dock asking his party to release Rs 12 crore as cost of PPE kits, face masks, sanitizers and gloves to the public.

"No one was seen going to the public and distributing such an items. I also asked the health department to show me material (PPE kits) which the Congress had donated. I never found it. Now, social media is full of reports as how Rs 12 crore have been sought," he claimed.

Thakur said the state government would lodge an FIR in connection with an anonymous letter whereby it had been alleged that ventilators had been purchased at excessive rates.

He termed the ventilator controversy as smoke without fire.

Urging the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnohtori to not to do politics in this corona phase, the CM said the government also gets thousands of anonymous letters regarding him and other Congress leaders.

"I suggest the leader to use his brain sometime before making noise," he added.