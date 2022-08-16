No hopes from it: SKM rejects August 22 meeting of Committee on MSP
New Delhi: Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders on Tuesday opposed the upcoming meeting of the committee on Minimum Support Price next week, calling the panel a farce and said nothing conclusive will come out of the talks.
The leaders said they have already rejected the anti-farmers panel and will not be attending the August 22 meeting. SKM is an umbrella organisation of over 40 farm unions.
The committee on MSP is scheduled to hold its first meeting on August 22 to discuss future strategies, according to official sources.
The meeting will be held at 10.30 am at the National Agriculture Science Complex (NASC) in the national capital, the sources added.
In the first meeting, sources said the committee will introduce members, deliberate on "future strategies" and discuss setting up sub-panels to cover the wide issues mentioned in the terms of reference.
Meanwhile, the government is persuading SKM to take part in the proceedings. It needs to be seen if it will change its mind and nominate three representatives, as is required under the deal.
