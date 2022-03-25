No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 case on Friday, while the number of active cases in the state dipped to one, a senior health department official said here.



The COVID-19 tally in the frontier state remained at 64,484, he said.

As many as 64,187 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including one on Thursday, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 296, as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh had not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the last few days.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state remained at 99.54 per cent, the official said.

The only active COVID-19 case in the state is in Lohit district, the SSO said.

A total of 12,68,511 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 118 on Thursday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said over 16,57,031 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state.