No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh COVID-19 case on Saturday, a senior health official said.

The state's caseload stands at 16,832, of which five are active cases, while 16,771 people have recovered from the disease and 56 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.63 per cent, he said.

The state has so far tested 3.9 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 732 on Friday, Jampa said.

The administration has so far vaccinated 21,122 health workers, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said.