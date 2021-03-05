No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal, 38,090 people inoculated

Itanaga: Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past two days, a senior health department official said on Friday.



The northeastern state's coronavirus tally stood at 16,838, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has two active cases, both in Tirap district, while 16,780 people have recovered from the disease and 56 died so far, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 38,090 health and frontline workers, including 3,615 on Thursday, have received vaccine shots thus far.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Altogether, 4,07,377 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 326 in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate stood at 0.01 per cent, Jampa said.