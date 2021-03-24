No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, a health official said.

Three more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The Union territory's caseload stands at 5,039, of which five are active cases, while 4,972 people have recovered from the infection and 62 patients have succumbed to the disease so far, the official said.

The administration has tested over 3.07 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, he said.

A total of 12,448 health workers and frontline personnel have been vaccinated thus far, of whom 5,431 have received the second dose.

Also, 3,495 people above 45 years of age have been vaccinated, he added.