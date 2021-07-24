'No fixed timeline to complete vaccination'

New Delhi: The government on Friday told Lok Sabha that no fixed timeline at present can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive, however, it is expected that beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021.



In reply to a question asked by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said, "Vaccination is an ongoing and a dynamic process, and therefore, a fixed timeline cannot be given for the completion of the Covid-19 immunisation drive but those above 18 years of age are expected to be vaccinated by December 2021."

In his question, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked about month-wise details of the projected estimate for Covid-19 vaccine availability from August- December, 2021 as the government is aiming to complete the exercise of full Covid-19 vaccination of all adults by the end of 2021. Along with Rahul, Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy also raised the same questions.

In response, Pawar said, "Between August and December 2021, a total of 135 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine are expected to be available and asserted that there has been no delay in entering into purchase agreements with the domestic vaccine manufacturers."

Pawar also informed the House that Rs 9,725.15 crore have been spent so far on the Covid-19 vaccination programme, including procurement of vaccines and the operational cost for vaccination.