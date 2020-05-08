No evacuation without concerned states' NOCs: HP govt

Shimla: Facing sudden spurt in cases of Coronavirus and a death in past 96 hours, Himachal Pradesh seems to have been hit by triple whammy.



The state government officials don't rule out further rise in the case because of new arrivals as approximately 1.30 lakh persons, who were stranded in other states, have reached their homes.

State's principal Secretary (Disaster Management) Onkar Sharma- who is nodal authority designated to facilitate return of those struck in other towns- most of these in the red zone, confirmed that those returning back home, were not strictly abiding by home quarantine norms. This has increased the fears of virus spread.

"The people coming on passes issued by the government to facilitate their home coming is need based facility extended to them. This poses a grave risk to the lives of others and also one breaching the home quarantine norms. Yet, the government has finalised plans to evacuate all those stranded outside Himachal Pradesh because of lockdown," he clarified.

By Thursday evening, around one lakh more persons had registered themselves to return to their state or come back to Himachal. There is huge number of people from other states intending to return to Himachal Pradesh. The number is growing every hour.

Many fears that such an influx will increase chances of Coronavirus spread in the state which otherwise could have become COVID-free this week.

Four new cases including mother of 21-year Mandi youth, who died two days back, were tested positive. Their travel history of Delhi and Baddi (Solan) have raised apprehensions about Corona foot prints in the state spreading to green district. Total number of cases have risen to 46 already.

The government made it clear that all those struck at different places will be evacuated in a phased manner via trains from far off places like Goa, North-East, Maharashtra, West Bengal Chennai and also buses from other places.

Sharma revealed as some states were reluctant to allow movement of people perhaps due to their plans to revive economic activities

"No person will be evacuated without NOCs from those states," Sharma said.

He claimed around 45,000 to 46,000 people from other states struck in Himachal Pradesh will also be helped for their inter-state movement.

Sharma has a team of 16 IAS officers assisting in the operation to bring back Himachalis struck in different states due to lock down.

Kullu man his Russian girlfriend sent back: Meanwhile in an interesting case a Russian woman and her friend from Kullu district, who tried to sneak into Himachal Pradesh hiding in pick-up van were caught at Shimla's entry point and were returned back.

Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Omapati Jamwal said, "they were not carrying any e-pass from the District Magistrate though they had travelled from Noida to solemnise their wedding at Nirmand (Kullu). An FIR was registered against them."

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, who also tried to enter Himachal Pradesh in the morning without any e-pass was also refused entry by Bilaspur district police. He was on way to Karsog with his two security personnel. All were returned from Swarghat entry point.