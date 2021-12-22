No entry to malls, banks, offices for people sans 2nd dose of vaccine from Jan: Anil Vij

Chandigarh: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that from January 1, 2022, people who have not got the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will not be permitted to congested areas like restaurants, malls, banks, offices etc. Apart from this, he said that the government wants to make Haryana self-reliant in the matter of the availability of oxygen in the country.



Vij said this in response to a question to a Calling Attention Motion moved in the ongoing winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here today.

Vij said that the new variant of Covid, Omicron's concern is a public concern and the whole world is worrying about it, along with WHO, how infectious or dangerous it is, which is still not completely revealed.

Vij said that till now no decision has been taken by the Central Government regarding the booster dose.

The minister said that both doses of vaccination are a strong shield to avoid corona infection along with it the usage of masks and maintaining social distancing are also very important. He said that he had sent a wireless message to all the SPs and Commissioners of Police of the State that those who are not wearing masks should be fined Rs. 500 and ordered the DCs to do random checking on social gatherings or events.

Giving vaccination data, Vij said that in Ambala district 106 percent of the people are administered with first dose and 97 percent with second dose, in Bhiwani 92 percent people are administered with first dose and 69 percent with second dose, In Charkhi Dadri, 96 percent people are administered with the first dose and 83 percent with the second dose, in Faridabad, 112 percent people are administered with first dose and 75 percent with second dose, in Fatehabad first dose 81 percent and second dose 41 percent, in Gurugram, first dose 129 percent and second dose 101 percent, in Hisar 79 percent and second dose 42 percent, in Jhajjar the first dose 98 percent and the second dose 62 percent, in Jind the first dose 78 percent and the second dose 44 percent, in Kaithal the first dose 84 percent and the second dose 56 percent, in Karnal the first dose 89 percent and second dose 57 percent, in Kurukshetra 85 percent first dose and second dose 53 percent, in Mahendragarh the first dose 87 percent and second dose 57 percent, in Nuh 64 percent first dose, in Palwal 80 percent of first dose and second dose 45 percent.