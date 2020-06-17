'No crime against women will go unregistered and undetected'

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu says no crime against women will go unreported, unregistered, undetected and unpunished.



This is the resolve which 1989-batch IPS officer has taken among a series of measures, which he proposes to introduce in Himachal Pradesh in the next coming months.

Sanjay Kundu, a former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, took over as Director General of Police on June 1.

A career police officer, who has worked various leadership roles with the United Nations (UN), state and central governments at key positions at policy, planning and governance.

"Crime against women is a cause of concern. I have instructed all senior officers including SPs, to ensure that they should immediately visit the scene of crime, camp there, record statements and collect evidence," he said advising that the officers should stay there–one day, two day or even a month and ensure that no evidence is lost. He should move out only when all evidences are collected.

"This is concept of fundamental policing that I will introduce," he said in an interview to Millennium Post here on Tuesday. He admitted that image of the police was badly dented after incident of rape and murder at Kotkhai in 2017.

Kundu informed that he has decided to review the case and will start reviewing and monitoring each and every single case of crime against women.

"My motto is that no crime against women should go unreported, unregistered, undetected and unpunished. No society or nation can progress if the women don't feel safe. Safety means safety to their education, safety to take up any jobs, do economic activity or any social activity," he underlined. Asked about his views to post women officers at key positions, DGP said "I am in the favour of posting women at executive positions. Since 50 percent of the crime is against women ,they can play important role in dealing with it. Women officers also act as role models and add a value addition."

Kundu admitted that drug trafficking and drug abuse has become a serious issue. Initially, there was problem of cannabis –as source of charas in certain areas. But, of late this "chitta", which is derivative of opium and also synthetic drug, is being supplied to the state via its borders from other states.

This will be addressed on top priority. Effort will be made to post officers of high integrity and capabilities. The police will do under cover operations to catch 'big fish', develop a robust intelligence to nab kingpins, do network tracing, engage highly skilled professional investigation teams. Those caught in the crime not only get punished but their properties are also forfeited.

The DGP strongly favours making Shimla and Dharamshala towns as commissionerates on the lines of Lucknow, Noida and some other metropolitan towns.