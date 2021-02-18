No COVID-19 case in Arunachal for two days, over 15,500 inoculated

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has not reported any COVID-19 case in the past two days, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,833, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has just three active cases, while 16,774 people have so far recovered from the disease, he said. A total of 56 people have succumbed to the virus.

A Union Health Ministry report said the state has the best recovery rate in the country at nearly 99.64 per cent.

Altogether, 4,02,086 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 568 on Wednesday, the official said.

"The terrain has been the main reason why we have been less affected. Even now, about 700 people are getting tested on an average. The rate is very good for a state with a population of 14-15 lakh," Health Secretary P Parthiban said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 15,584 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots in the state.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.



