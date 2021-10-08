No country should raise internal matters of other countries: Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is currently leading an Indian Parliamentary delegation to G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in Rome, said that every country has its own sovereignty which other countries should respect.



"No country should raise the internal affairs of other countries in its Parliament unless those matters affect the interests of that country. Both leaders agreed that the Members of their Parliaments must exchange views through parliamentary diplomacy and try to find out how democratic institutions can be strengthened in the interest of the people," he said after holding a bilateral meeting with the Speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom Sir Lindsay Hoyle on Thursday.

While speaking at the first working session on "Response to the Social and Employment Crisis caused by the Pandemic," Birla underlined that in order to deal with global disasters in future, we need to treat the whole world as one 'family' and formulate an integrated and coordinated strategy to deal with global issues and Parliaments need to work together towards this goal.

Birla further emphasised that our priority should be to formulate developmental policies that ensure welfare of all sections of the society.