No compromise on public trust in postal system: Secretary

New Delhi: Acting swiftly on the direction of Union Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnav to complete the probe into embezzlement within a month, the Department of Posts (DoP), led by Secretary Vineet Pandey, has detected misappropriation of Rs 2.44 crore of depositors' money in three branch post offices in Odisha.



Stressing that there will be no compromise on public trust in the postal system and the system will be continuously strengthened to avert cases of corruption and fraud, DoP Secretary Vineet Pandey said that the fraud has been detected at Lachipeta, Malkangiri Colony, and Bhejangiwada post offices under the Koraput division.

"The branch postmaster of Bhejangiwada post office siphoned off Rs 35 lakh instead of depositing the amount in the accounts of depositors while the postmaster in charge of Lachipeta and Malkangiri Colony post offices withdrew Rs 2.09 crore of deposited money through fraudulent ways. This case has been handed over to CBI," he told reporters at a Press conference on Friday.

Panday further said that the postmasters concerned were under suspension and the branch postmaster of Bhejangiwada post office Mana Pujari has been arrested under various sections of IPC.

The CBI, which is probing Lachipeta and Malkangiri Colony case, has been asked to complete the investigation as quickly as possible and directions have been issued for attachment of properties of the main accused and their family members, he said.

"The departmental completed its probe in Lachipeta post office, while preliminary investigations have been the conducted in the other two cases, which would be completed by September 20," Pandey affirmed.