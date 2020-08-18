No compromise on Dalai Lama's security: Himachal CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday made it clear that there will not be any compromise or 'relaxation' in the security of Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama.



"His holiness Dalai Lama's security is an important issue for the state government. Even already necessary protocols in Dalai Lama's security have been put in place. Whatever instructions come from the central government will be strictly enforced. The police was already on alert," he told newsmen here on return from Delhi.

Chief Minister's remarks come in the wake of arrest of a Chinese national by the Income Tax Department following multiple raids done in Delhi and NCR region.

The I-T department and MHA have informed Himachal Pradesh security agencies that the person arrested was a Chinese "spying" on the Dalai Lama, besides being involved in a Hawala syndicate. He was running the racket of money laundering for the major Chinese firms.

The revelation has put the state police and its security apparatus on full alert. This was also because that only some days back after the unlock 2.0, a Chinese national was arrested in Dharamshala.

"Right now, we only have some basic information. More details have been sought from the Centre about the activities of the person arrested in Delhi, and also if he had visited Dharamshala. We also don't know right now, if there was any connection between two persons," said Thakur.

The development which has come close to the heels of deadly conflict between the Indian troops and Chinese army in the Galwan valley of Ladakh region, assumes significance.

Top police officials said at Shimla that Superintendent of Police Dharamshala Viymut Ranjan has been told to ensure foolproof security of the Dalai Lama.

Infact Dalai Lama after the Coronavirus spread had cancelled all his public engagements. No visitors are permitted to visit his temple at McLeodganj.

The arrested Chinese national, the police said, was in touch with several Tibetan settlers at "Majnu ka Tila" New Delhi and had been collecting details about the Dalai Lama and his engagements.