No complaint of extra votes polled as compared to number of electors in Nandigram: ECI

Kolkata: In reaction to the news article –"Data shows more votes polled in certain booths than actual no. of voters" – published in Millennium Post on July 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) claimed that it was factually not correct and no complaint of extra votes polled as compared to the number of electors in the electoral roll of any polling station (in Nandigram) was received either after polling or during the counting on May 2.



The ECI has stated that as per ECI SOPs followed for counting procedures, polling agents of each candidate are present at each polling station with a copy of the electoral roll for that polling station. They witness the entire polling process (including overseeing the identity verification of voters and obtaining voters' signatures in Register 17A) and are provided with the copy of Form 17C which has the account of votes polled. Similarly, on the counting day counting agents of each candidate are appointed for each counting table and witness the accuracy of vote count as per Form 17C. Candidates' agents also verify the accuracy of round wise tabulation of result.

It is pertinent to note that no complaint of extra votes polled as compared to the number of electors in the electoral roll of any polling station was received either after polling or during the counting on 2nd May 2021, the ECI further stated.

It may also be noted that the details of electors (who are enrolled in the electoral roll) and votes polled (electors who voted) in Assembly Constituencies are available in Form 20 (available in public domain at ceowestbengal.nic.in).

As per records in Form 20 and Electoral Roll of 210-Nandigram AC of West Bengal, the details of electors and Votes Polled (for Assembly General Election 2021) of the polling stations under reference are as follows: As many as 503 votes were polled out of 572 total voters at Kandapasra Atyaik Primary School room number 2, which is polling station number 49 (A). At Nandigram B MT Siksha Niketan Room Number 2 (polling station number 75), 735 out of total 886 votes were polled. 676 out of 799 votes were polled at Reapara Sri Sri Siddhanath Primary School (polling station number 110) while 721 out of 793 votes were polled at polling station number 118 at Bheturia Purba Primary School. Again, 515 votes out of total 586 were polled at Daudpur Board Pry School Room No 3 polling station number 182) and 599 votes were polled out of total 704 votes at NakchiracharJiban Krishna Pry School Room No 1 (polling station number 219), the ECI has stated.

It is also pertinent to mention that an Election Petition has been filed before the High Court at Calcutta, in respect of the Assembly General Election 2021 from 210 Nandigram AC and the said documents (Form 17C and Register 17A) are thus under sealed in strong room and currently cannot be accessed.

The said documents can only be accessed with the directions of the High Court.