No change of guard ceremony on Oct 22 & 29: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: There will be no change of guard ceremony on October 22 and 29 due to ongoing rehearsals for the presentation of the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President's Bodyguard, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Thursday.



The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not be held on October 22 and 29, 2022, at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan due to ongoing rehearsals for the presentation of Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President's Bodyguard," it said.

The President's Bodyguard has the unique distinction of being the only military unit of the Indian Army privileged to carry the President's Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner.

The Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner presentation ceremony is one of the highlights of each presidency.

The ceremony is event held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan and is witnessed by a large crowd including dignitaries from other nations.