No change in existing system of recruitment of soldiers: Military

New Delhi: The three military services on Tuesday said the Agnipath scheme will not entail any change in the existing system of recruitment of soldiers and will not at all impact their combat capabilities and operational readiness.



At a media briefing, additional secretary in the defence ministry's department of military affairs Lt Gen Anil Puri addressed various issues raised about the new scheme, asserting it has not been brought to "right-size" the armed forces but to lower their age-profile and enhance their overall capability.

"There will be no change in the recruitment process. What happened five years ago, what happened earlier, the same will continue," Lt Gen Puri said, adding those recruited under the scheme will be eligible for gallantry awards.

The scheme is being rolled out so that armed forces draw the best talents, he said, adding that Agnipath would add strength to the armed forces.

Top officials of the three services announced a detailed schedule of the recruitment process, asserting that there will be no compromise on the quality of the training to be imparted to the 'Agniveers', though its duration would be compressed. "The combat capabilities and readiness of the Indian Air Force are non-negotiable.

The Indian Air Force and the government will do everything that is required to keep us combat-worthy and combat-ready," Air Officer-in-Charge of Personnel Air Marshal S K Jha said.

He said there is "absolutely no change" in the IAF's process of induction, entry-level qualification, examination syllabus and medical standards for the recruits under the Agnipath scheme

"All the enrollments in the Indian Air Force will take place only through Agniveer Vayu," he said. Army's Adjutant General Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa said the Army would induct women under the Agnipath scheme for induction as military police. He said the scheme will not dent but improve the Army's combat capabilities.

Releasing the recruitment schedule, Lt Gen Ponappa said the online registration of the aspirants and announcement of the schedule of the recruitment rallies will commence on July 1. He said the recruitment rallies will commence from the second week of August, the Combined Entrance Examination for the first batch of 'Agniveers' will be on October 16 and November 13 and they will report at the training centres on On December 22. The first batch will join their respective units on July 23.

The Combined Entrance Examination for the second batch will take place on January 23 and the recruits will report to training centres on February 23, he said, adding the army has launched an Agniveer helpline to address queries of the aspirants

Sharing details of the IAF's recruitment schedule, Air Marshal Jha said registration of candidates will be from Jun 24 to July 5 while the registration for the STAR examination (online) will be available between July 24 and 31.

The IAF would issue call letters to the provisionally selected candidates by August 10 and their medical tests would be conducted from August 29 to November 8.

Air Marshal Jha said the provisional selection list will be released on December 1, the enrolment list and call letters would be issued to successful candidates on December 11 and the course will commence on December 30.

About the Navy's schedule, Vice Admiral (Personnel) Dinesh Tripathi said the details of registration are going to be out on Wednesday and online registration commences on July 1, adding a detailed notification for the recruits will be published in July.