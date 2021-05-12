No case of mucormycosis in Himachal, advisory issued

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday said no case of Mucormycosis – a rare infection also called the "black fungus" - was found among Covid-19 survivors but advised the medical professionals treating Covid patients to make judicious use of the steroids. Dr Nipun Jindal, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM) said the state Clinic Committee has taken note of the "black fungus" cases being reported in some major towns like Mumbai and Ahmedabad and recommended a treatment protocol, which involves as judicious use of steroids in COVID-19 cases to prevent the incidences of Mucormycosis.



Jindal, who is also designated as spokesman on COVID-19 situation, said the steroids play a major role to prevent and mitigate the deleterious effect of COVID -19 amongst the COVID patients. However, there are several reports of fungal infections particularly mucormycosis in COVID-19 patients. Such infections have been seen where steroids are used without indication or being used in self-medication by home isolated patients or use of higher doses for a long period.

Keeping this fact in view, the State Clinical Committee has taken out a treatment protocol for the judicious use of steroids in COVID patients. The protocol includes defined doses for COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms and severe symptoms and for home isolation patients. He admitted that even as a deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ravaged India, the doctors were reporting a rash of cases involving this rare infection among recovering and recovered Covid-19 patients.

It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals, such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS, as reports say.

He said state Clinical Committee has recommended that in home isolated patients, inhaled steroids like Budesonide may be taken via metered doses inhaler /dry powder inhalers at a dose of 800 mcg twice a day for five days. However, they should be taken ONLY if fever or cough remains persistent after five days of disease.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that there was adequate supply of oxygen in health institutions.