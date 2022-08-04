NKDA intensifies anti-larvae drive

KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has intensified its anti-larvae drive due to the onset of monsoon. NKDA has constituted a dedicated team of 46 sprayers and foggers, who spray BTI and Temephos alternatively in the entire planning area of NKDA.



During the monsoon season, fumigation activities have been intensified by the Authority in entire New Town particularly in the residential areas. NKDA has a dedicated team of surveyors comprising of 22 supervisors and 222 surveyors who are actively involved in visiting individual households and detecting mosquito breeding grounds in the city. Whenever, breeding grounds are detected, an alert is sent to the NKDA fogging and spraying team who ensures spraying of larvicides around a radius of 100 m of these breeding grounds. The door-to-door survey team also enquire about the health of the citizens. In case any case of dengue case is reported, the NKDA spray team is alerted to take necessary action. Moreover, the authority has leveraged drone technology to detect mosquito breeding grounds in NKDA area. Special attention is given to under construction sites.