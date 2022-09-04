Nitish takes 'sadachari', 'bhrashtachari' swipe at BJP

patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Sunday took a swipe at the BJP on Sunday, saying the party considers those with it "sadachari" (people with good conduct) and those who speak against its policies "bhrashtachari" (corrupt), JD(U) sources said.

Kumar, speaking at the Janata Dal (United) national council meeting here, wondered if poaching leaders from other parties is not corruption, an apparent reference to opposition leaders crossing over to the BJP in many states, the sources said. Kumar asserted he will work to unite opposition parties across the country to take on the BJP amid the buzz that the JD(U) is eying the opposition leadership role for him in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He told reporters after the meeting that a united Opposition can oust the BJP from power at the Centre.

During his visit to Delhi, likely between September 5-8, Kumar will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Asked about the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in Delhi on Sunday, Kumar said, "It is good."

JD(U) chief spokesperson K C Tyagi said that Kumar will meet leaders from around six regional parties besides those from the Congress in Delhi.

Tyagi asserted his party is not projecting Kumar as the prime ministerial face of the Opposition while describing him as the "rising sun."

"The sun rises in the east," he said, underlining Bihar's geographical location of being in the country's east.

The veteran socialist leader claimed that Kumar's decision to snap ties with BJP has enthused the opposition camp in the same way V P Singh's entry into its fold had done in late 80s. Tyagi noted some leaders like Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao want a non-BJP and non-Congress front, but added JD(U) does not agree with this.