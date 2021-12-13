Nitish govt writes to NITI Aayog, seeks spl status for Bihar

Patna: The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has made a fresh pitch for grant of special category status to the state, a demand it has been making for the "past 10-12 years".

In a letter to NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, Bijendra Yadav, the state minister for planning and implementation, asserted that Bihar "fulfilled all the criteria" set for grant of special status.

The minister sought to join the issue with NITI Aayog over its recent report on multidimensional poverty index in which Bihar was placed at the bottom in

the country.

The report was latched on to by the opposition which has been using it to rubbish the claim of "rapid development" of the state since Nitish Kumar's ascent to power.

In his letter, the minister admitted that Bihar stood way below the national average when it came to indicators like per capita income, ease of living and

human development.