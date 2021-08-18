Nitish conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas in 3 Bihar districts

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Khagaria districts where the Ganga and the Burhi Gandak rivers touched the danger mark last week following heavy rainfall.

He also visited relief camps that have been set up by the district administrations and took stock of the situation there, a senior official of the Chief Minister's Office said. During his visit to a relief camp in the Parvakta division of Khagaria district, Kumar directed the officials to ensure that flood-affected people are taken care of and asked them to rescue those who are still stranded in low-lying riverine villages, he said.

The CM also visited a community health centre there and directed officers that testing and vaccination of those staying at relief camps must be ensured. Separate arrangements should be in place for those who test positive," the CMO official said.

More than 34 lakh people have been affected by the deluge in 32 districts of Bihar.

Talking to media persons there, Kumar said, Our government has a policy that those hit by a calamity shall have the first claim on resources. All DM's of flood-affected districts have been instructed to ensure that people who are taking shelter in the relief camps are provided hygienic and nutritious food. The government is extending adequate aid to them. Heavy rainfall in Bihar and neighbouring states has caused the floods." The state government is providing a financial relief of Rs 6,000 to each family affected by the floods, he said.

The CM was accompanied by chief secretary Deepak Kumar and other officials during the aerial tour of the

flood-affected areas in the three districts.