Nirogi Rajasthan, farmer welfare top priorities for Rajasthan govt

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government in its Budget 2020-21 proposed a Rs 100-crore 'Nirogi Rajasthan' fund for healthcare, an authority to run campaign against adulteration and 'no-bag day' in all government schools on Saturdays, among others.

In the Budget presented on Thursday in the Assembly, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, imposed no new tax and gave a total relief worth over Rs 130 crore by making announcements such as relief in stamp duty on land patta, exemption of stamp duty on transfer of properties by sick MSMEs.

Estimated revenue receipts in the Budget for 2020-21 stood at Rs 1,73,404.42 crore, estimated revenue expenditure was 1,85,750.03 crore and estimated revenue deficit Rs 12,345.61 crore, whereas the estimated fiscal deficit stood at Rs 33,922.77 crore, which is 2.99 per cent of the gross state domestic product.

In the Budget Speech, Gehlot said the Budget was prepared on seven resolutions including 'Nirogi Rajasthan', prosperous farmer, women, child welfare and education.

He also added that efforts have been made to ensure that development is not interrupted in the state despite various challenges.

Gehlot also announced to set up a board of investment for granting approvals to investment proposals on a 'one-stop shop' pattern, a Nehru Child Protection Fund for ensuring child rights and to check activities like human trafficking and child labour, and take strict action for adulteration and set up fast-track courts for this.

In order to promote sports, the chief minister announced to organise block- and district-level sports events and to increase the prize amount for those winning gold, silver and bronze medals in Olympic, Asian and Commonwealth games and hire 500 coaches to prepare players of international level.

He announced to increase the prize amount for a gold medallist in Olympic Games from the current Rs 75 lakh to 3 crore; for a silver medallist, the amount was increased from the current Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore; and from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a bronze medallist.

Similarly, for the Asian and Commonwealth Games, the chief minister announced to raise the prize amount from the current Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a gold medallist, from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 60 lakh for a silver medallist, and from the current Rs 10 lakh to 30 lakh for a bronze medallist.

Announcing 'no-bag day' in all government schools on Saturdays, the chief minister said cultural, sports, happiness therapy, scout and other activities will be conducted on Saturdays.

Expressing concern over deaths in road accidents, he said it will be mandatory for private hospitals to treat those injured in such cases, and if the treatment is denied, action will be taken against the hospital.

Referring to steps taken by Tamil Nadu to curb deaths in road accidents, Gehlot said a road map will be prepared to bring down the number of such fatalities, and a committee headed by the chief minister will be set up to review the situation.