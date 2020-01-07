Nirbhaya case order will restore people's faith in court, have deterrent effect: NCW chief

New Delhi: The issuance of death warrants against the Nirbhaya case convicts will restore people's faith in the judiciary and act as deterrent to crime against women, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Tuesday.



The convicts -- Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said on Tuesday.

Welcoming the court order, Sharma told PTI that though the decision was delayed, it would strengthen the people's faith in the judicial system.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.