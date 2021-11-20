Nine killed in house collapse in Tamil Nadu

Vellore (TN): Nine persons, including four children, died in a house collapse incident in the district due to rain on Friday, with Chief Minister M K Stalin condoling the deaths. Four children and five women were killed in the mishap that happened at Pernambat in this district.

In a statement, Stalin expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Meanwhile, the depression over Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said and announced that the weather system will gradually weaken.

It forecast more rains for the state and heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of AP and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, there was a let-up in rainfall in northern districts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry, especially on Friday morning, even as the IMD said the depression will gradually weaken into a well marked low pressure in the next 12 hours.

Following heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and resultant high flow of water between Tada and Sullurpetta, the Southern Railway announced cancellation--both full and partial-- of various trains, besides diverting some others .

Further more, a heavy downpour of up to 20 cm wreaked havoc in three Rayalaseema districts and one south coastal district in Andhra Pradesh, leaving at least eight people dead on Friday.

Twelve people were still reported missing in Kadapa district, while the Indian Air Force, SDRF and Fire Services personnel rescued tens of people caught in the

flash floods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over phone and enquired about the situation and promised all help to the state.

The Chief Minister will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts on Saturday, the CMO said in a release.

Swollen rivers and rivulets caused a huge deluge in the districts, cutting off roads at some places and throwing life out of gear.

In many places, roads turned into canals and swept vehicles away.

Though the Tirupati International Airport at Renigunta was re-opened for flight operations on Friday, the two ghat roads to Tirumala Hills remained shut.



