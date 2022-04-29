Nine from Himachal join AAP

New Delhi: Nine people from Himachal Pradesh, including a key Hindu Raksha Mahasabha functionary, three former armed forces personnel and two retired officers of the state administrative service, joined the AAP on Friday.

At least 1,000 people associated with these nine persons, who come from different walks of life, will join the party in Kangra district of the hill state on May 8, AAP in-charge of Himachal Pradesh and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said at a joint press conference with the newly-inducted members. "They have joined the party as they were impressed by the policies of the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. All of them are very active in society and doing a lot of work in their respective fields," he said. "At least 1,000 people who are associated with them will join the party on May 8. We will organise an event in Kangra to formally induct them into the party," Jain added.

Former armed forces personnel who joined the party are Lt Col (retd) Manish Kumar, national president of Veteran India; Col (retd) Bachan Singh Rana, national coordinator and Himachal Pradesh in-charge of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha; Capt Baljeet Singh Dadhwal, founding member of the Former Soldier League.

Raj Kumar and Suresh Dhiman, who joined the AAP along with others are retired SDOs (sub divisional officers).

At present, Kumar is the president of the Kabirpanthi Sabha in Himachal Pradesh while Dhiman is the state president of Akhil Bharatiya Pragativadi Dhiman Brahman Mahasabha, AAP leader

Jain said.

Others who joined the party are national general secretary of Hindu Raksha Mahasabha Rajesh Bhardwaj, Himachal Pradesh Ravidas Sabha spokesperson and former BSP leader Vijay Vidyarthi, former Congress leader and a businessman Santosh Kanodia and Rishi, a software engineer.