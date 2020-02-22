Nine dead as passenger vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Kathua
Jammu: Nine people, including three women and as many children, were killed and five others injured on Saturday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.
The accident took place around 5.30 pm in remote Mallar village when the driver of a Tata Sumo lost control over the vehicle which rolled down into the 300 feet deep gorge, the officials said. The vehicle was on way to Nailo village, they said, adding the villagers launched a rescue operation. Police parties rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident and joined the locals in carrying out the operation.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
1.3 billion Indians welcomed critical judicial verdicts: PM22 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Kejriwal, Sisodia unlikely to accompany Melania during Delhi...22 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Very soon, domicile law for J&K: Jitendra Singh22 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
UP BJP MLA gets clean chit in gang-rape case, nephew22 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
India wali Irani: What Smriti says at foreign airports22 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT