Night movement norms relaxed in border village for Puja days

balurghat: There will be no restrictions for the people residing at the border during the four days of Durga Puja. During the Puja days, the residents can move outside the village even at night.



Usually the residents have to return to their village within 6 pm everyday due to cross-border infiltration or security measures unless there is any emergency.

As per the rule, the residents have to stay outside the village if they fail to return within the stipulated time.

Both Hindu and Muslim communities of Ucha Gobindapur village used to organise Durga Puja, setting an example of communal harmony and universal brotherhood.

The residents of both communities normally collect subscriptions to conduct the Puja. A grand fair is also arranged at the Puja ground, where

many traders from Bangladesh take part.

Secretary of local Durga Puja committee Nripendranath Mondal, said: "We are Indian citizens but our village is situated outside the Zero line of border fencing of India-Bangladesh border. Unlike other Indian people, we live in restrictions. It seems as if we don't have any freedom like others. During the four days of Durga Puja festival, the restrictions are, however, relaxed and we can live a normal life."

The residents of Bangladesh also take part in the festival while the others from the different parts of South Dinajpur used to come at the village to enjoy the festival.

Around 50 families

are staying in the village peacefully.

They are all associated with agriculture. Villages, including Damodarpur, Basupara, Ramchandrapur and Katla from Dinajpur district of Bangladesh are closely connected with Ucha Gobindapur.