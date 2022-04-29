Night curfew in Patiala after clash between two groups leaves four injured

patiala: Tension prevailed in Patiala town of Punjab after two groups clashed during an anti-Khalistan protest march in the town by activists of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackrey) forcing the authorities to clamp a curfew from 7 pm to 6 am.



The police fired in the air to disperse the crowd. At least four people, including two cops, are believed to have been injured in the clashes.

The police have clarified that no one was injured in police firing as the cops fired in the air to disperse the crowd. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the incident unfortunate, ordered a probe, and vowed his

government would not let anyone create disturbance in the state. The district administration at Patiala has also appealed to residents to maintain peace and harmony, requesting the two groups to resolve their "dispute or misunderstanding" through a dialogue.

Clashes began after the procession held by the group which identifies itself as Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) came face to face with a Sikh group that is believed to be pro-Khalistan in Patiala town.

The Shiv Sena activists were holding protests against the banned Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu who had given a call to observe April 29 as "Foundation Day of Khalistan".

Ordering an inquiry into the incidents, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed the top brass of the police department that none of any culprits responsible for this unfortunate incident should be spared. Chairing a high level meeting with the senior officers of state administration here at Chief Minister's Residence this evening to review the law and order situation in Patiala following violent clashes, the CM directed the DGP to keep a close tab over the current situation and constantly update him.

Bhagwant Mann unequivocally said that AAP government is firmly committed for maintaining law and order situation in the state and no

one would be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace at any cost. He, however,

said that due to the constant vigil of the state police force, Punjab is still one of the

most peaceful states in the country.

Reiterating that the state government had always worked tirelessly for maintaining the communal harmony, peace and brotherhood in the state, Bhagwant Mann exuberating confidence said that the social fabric of the state would not be allowed to disturb and such anti-national forces would be crushed with heavy hand thus upholding the country's integrity and sovereignty.

Prominent amongst others who attended the meeting included Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary to CM A. Venu Prasad and DGP VK Bhawra.