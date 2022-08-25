NIA opposes bail plea of Elgar accused Hany Babu

Mumbai: The NIA on Thursday opposed in the Bombay High Court the bail plea of professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, arguing he actively participated in activities to promote Naxalism and wanted to overthrow the government.

A division bench of Justices N M Jamdar and N R Borkar was hearing Babu's bail plea.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, told the court Babu was a member of the banned terror outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist) and the prosecution has seized material from his laptop to show he was in constant contact with other accused in the case.

Babu wanted to promote and expand Naxalism and was a part of the conspiracy to wage war against India by overthrowing the elected govt, said the NIA's counsel.