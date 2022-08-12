NIA makes 9th arrest in Kanhaiya Lal murder case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has arrested Muslim Khan, an alleged conspirator in the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, making it the ninth arrest by the central agency in the case, officials said.



The agency said 41-year old Khan alias Muslim Raza, a resident of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, played an "active role" in the conspiracy.

NIA has made 9 arrests in the case since taking over the probe on June 29, with the last arrest made on July 21 when Mohammad Javed, a resident of Kheradiwala, was taken into custody.

The tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur on June 28. The gruesome attack by Riaz Akhtari on the tailor was recorded on a mobile phone by Ghouse Mohammad and the video was posted online.

In another video, the duo said they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam. Both were arrested within hours of the killing.

The NIA said the two wanted to "strike terror among the masses across the country" through the gruesome act. The duo had posted videos online claiming responsibility for the attack and also issued a threat to PM Narendra Modi, it said.

The agency said it was too early to draw any conclusions.