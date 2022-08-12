NIA makes 9th arrest in Kanhaiya Lal murder case
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has arrested Muslim Khan, an alleged conspirator in the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, making it the ninth arrest by the central agency in the case, officials said.
The agency said 41-year old Khan alias Muslim Raza, a resident of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, played an "active role" in the conspiracy.
NIA has made 9 arrests in the case since taking over the probe on June 29, with the last arrest made on July 21 when Mohammad Javed, a resident of Kheradiwala, was taken into custody.
The tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur on June 28. The gruesome attack by Riaz Akhtari on the tailor was recorded on a mobile phone by Ghouse Mohammad and the video was posted online.
In another video, the duo said they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam. Both were arrested within hours of the killing.
The NIA said the two wanted to "strike terror among the masses across the country" through the gruesome act. The duo had posted videos online claiming responsibility for the attack and also issued a threat to PM Narendra Modi, it said.
The agency said it was too early to draw any conclusions.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Retail inflation eases to 6.71% in July12 Aug 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed onstage in NY12 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'Team of Indian diplomats have reached embassy in Afghanistan'12 Aug 2022 7:38 PM GMT
Kharif paddy sowing down 12.39% so far, says govt data12 Aug 2022 7:38 PM GMT
Odisha rivers in spate, more showers likely in next 2 days12 Aug 2022 7:37 PM GMT