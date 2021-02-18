NIA files charge-sheet against 11 JMB terrorists in B'luru special court

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a NIA special court here against 11 alleged terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh, 'for committing dacoities to raise funds for their activities in India."

The main accused Jahidul Islam, is one of the prime accused in serial blasts in 2005 in Bangladesh.

He is also the main conspirator in Burdwan bomb blast case and Bodh Gaya Blast case, NIA said in a statement.

Those named in the chargesheet are Jahidul Islam (40) of Jamalpur District in Bangladesh, Najir Sheikh (25), Asif Ikbal (23), Adil Sheikh (27), Abdul Karim (21) and Mosaraf Hossain (22) all residents of Murshidabad in West Bengal.,

The others are Kador Kazi (33), Habibur Rahaman Sk (28) and Mustafizur Rahman (39), residents of Birbhum District in West Bengal, Md Dilwar Hossain (28) of Malda District in West Bengal and Arif Hussain (24) of Barpeta District in Assam, NIA said in a statement.

All of them have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy, dacoity and housebreaking and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The investigation established the broad network forged by JMB terrorists in India for committing terrorist and subversive activities by procuring arms and explosives, recruiting youth and conducting training camps,"NIA said.

The agency added that the gang had committed dacoities at four places in Bengaluru from February to April 2018 to raise funds for their activities in India.