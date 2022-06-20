NIA conducts searches in J&K, arrests 4 for harbouring JeM terrorists
Srinagar: NIA on Monday conducted searches at seven locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and arrested four people for allegedly harbouring terrorists of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.
The case relates to the terrorist activities of the JeM in South Kashmir, during which two terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed by security forces in a gun battle at Chewa Kalan, Pulwama on March 11, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.
The terrorists were identified as Aquib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama and Kamal Bhai of Pakistan, he said.
The case, registered in Pulwama, was taken over by the NIA on April 8.
During the searches, a large quantity of incriminating material was seized, the NIA said.
Based on these searches, four accused -- Sahil Ahmed Khan, Jahangir Ahmed Dar, Shahid Ahmed Shergojri and Inayat Gulzar Bhat all from Pulwama, have been arrested, the spokesperson said.
The four accused had harboured JeM terrorists active in South Kashmir and arranged transportation and logistics for them, he said.
They are also involved in radicalising impressionable local youth and motivating them to join terror groups, the NIA said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Pragati Maidan tunnel opens for traffic: Officials20 Jun 2022 7:38 PM GMT
Delhiites enjoy pleasant weather; IMD says monsoon likely to arrive...20 Jun 2022 7:38 PM GMT
DDA hands over land to Prison Department for new district jail20 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Moosewala killing: 2 shooters among 3 arrested, 8 grenades, assault...20 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Traffic crawls in Delhi-NCR due to road closures over Bharat Bandh,...20 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT