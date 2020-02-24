NIA conducts search operations in TN over SSI murder
Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the murder of Tamil Nadu Police Special Sub-Inspector Y.Wilson searched several locations in the state in connection with the case on Monday.
The search operations are being carried out at Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Salem, Neyveli and Chennai, said police.
The police had earlier arrested A. Abdul Shameem and Thoufique who had allegedly murdered Wilson at the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border checkpost on Jan 8, 2020.
They were arrested in Udupi in Karnataka.
It is alleged that the duo killed Wilson as a revenge after the police had arrested C. Khaja Moideen, an ISIS operative in Delhi early this year.
The NIA is also searching the premises in connection with the supply of SIM cards to the alleged terror suspects based on fake documents.
Tamil Nadu police had transferred the case to NIA early this month
