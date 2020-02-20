NHRC notice to Yogi govt over malnutrition deaths
Lucknow: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Yogi Adityanath government over a report that four members of a family residing in a village in Basti, had died in the past six years, allegedly due to malnutrition.
Taking suo motu cognizance of the report, NHRC has asked UP chief secretary to submit a detailed report in four weeks.
The commission has also sought a report on the implementation of social welfare schemes in Basti, with details about the family where the alleged malnutrition deaths occurred.
According to the chief medical officer, Basti, Dr J.P. Tripathi, "Harish Chandra Pandey's wife allegedly died due to malnutrition eight months ago. Villagers told us that three daughters of Harish Chandra also died of malnutrition in the recent years."
Harish Chandra is a native of Kaptanganj block of Ojhaganj village in Basti.
"Harish Chandra Pandey is the only surviving member while his four-year-old daughter Vindhyavasini, is seriously ill and undergoing treatment. She is suffering from a neurological disorder and there is no sign of malnutrition so far," the chief medical officer added.
He said that the girl has undergone medical tests and reports are awaited.
